Brandon University: Student life on campus

Mallory Johnson, 20

Gender and women’s studies

Why did you choose Brandon?

I chose to attend Brandon University (BU) because it was close to home. I live in Esterhazy, Sask., and Brandon is only two hours away. Campus is also only two hours from Winnipeg, where a lot of my extended family lives. The campus is small and beautiful. Before I made my decision to attend BU, I toured two other campuses and was overwhelmed by how big they were. I have had class sizes range from 18 people to approximately 100 people. I enjoy having small classes because you get to know your classmates and professors.

Describe some of your best experiences so far.

One of my favourite experiences was the Long Night Against Procrastination, when the library is open later than usual to encourage productivity. They had therapy dogs, healthy snacks and drinks, and it was a blast attending with friends. Another experience that I loved on campus was the Gender and Women’s Studies Social. I attended and wrote an article about it in my first year.

Are you involved in extracurricular activities?

In my first year at BU, I joined the student-led newspaper called the Quill. I work as a reporter, and just accepted the opportunity to start as assistant editor-in-chief in September 2022. I have the freedom to write about almost anything I want. Instead of pestering my friends and family about what show/movie/book/music I am currently obsessed with, I can write an article about it!

What do you think of your professors?

The professors in gender studies and sociology are all very understanding. They’re aware that the material we cover can be triggering and upsetting for some. In most of my syllabi, they add a “statement of fair warning,” which I appreciate.

What do you think of the school’s administration?

I would advise prospective students to not register on the first day registration opens. People get excited (and nervous) signing up for classes, which is understandable, but when I was registering for Semester 1 of my third year, the online registration was very slow. I also strongly recommend meeting with an academic adviser about course registration to make sure that you have the classes you need. Another tip that I have for new students: if your class is big and overwhelming, sit at the front of the class so you will not see all the people in front of you.

What is off-campus life like in Brandon?

It’s fun. I recommend going to the Shoppers Mall; it is a good place to escape to when you need a break from campus.

If I wrote the school motto: ‘Brandon University: small town charm in a diverse city’

Best place to live: Flora Cowan Hall

Best place to study: The north stacks in the John E. Robbins Library

Best campus events: The Long Night Against Procrastination

Weirdest tradition: The president of BU plays bagpipes at convocation

Best campus food: Harvest Hall gnocchi, fried rice, and stir-fry specials

Best cheap lunch: Harvest Hall poutine

Best pizza: Harvest Hall pizza

Best place for a fancy dinner: Applebee’s

Best giveaway: BUSU (Brandon University Students’ Union) giveaways!

Best bar for hanging out: Houston’s Country Roadhouse

Best live music venue: Houston’s Country Roadhouse

Best hangover breakfast: I recommend the muffins in Harvest Hall!

Best place for a nap: The couch outside Clark Hall, Room 212

Best weekend activity: Shopping at the Shoppers Mall

The thing that surprised me most about the school: How much I miss campus life now that I am home and online

If I could change one thing about the school: I would reopen Harvest Hall, because the dining hall is currently in the basement of the Down Under