Cape Breton University: Student life on campus

Deepali Verma, 22

Business analytics

Why did you choose Cape Breton University?

I love to travel, and one day I was surfing the web for beautiful places to visit in Canada. That’s how Cape Breton Island caught my attention. I started looking for a university to attend there, and it turned out that Cape Breton University offered a program that was well-suited to helping me launch a career in business analytics.

Describe some of your best experiences so far.

I’ve had a wonderful time at CBU. On my first day at the university, I was happy to see flags from various countries, reflecting the school’s commitment to diversity. Another good experience has been my involvement with the Jennifer Keeping Centre for Accessible Learning, which serves students who have disabilities. Through the centre, I’ve had the chance to tutor students in chemistry, which is my favourite subject. Because of the pandemic, I took my first semester online and I expected the classes to be boring, but they weren’t. The professors have been very helpful and co-operative, and they always do their best to make their lessons interesting for students.

Are you involved in extracurricular activities?

CBU offers a great host of extracurricular activities. I started as chief editor at Caper Times in October 2021, and I have learned so much during my six months in this role. I generally love being a part of activities going on in and around campus.

What do you think of your professors?

I’m pursuing a post-baccalaureate diploma in business analytics, a field that is very different from my previous area of study. It’s always a challenge to go through a big transition, but my professors have made it smooth and enjoyable for me.

What do you think of the school’s administration?

When signing up for classes, I find the CBU website quite accessible and easy to use. The administrative staff are helpful and able to find solutions to any issues or questions you may have, no matter how minute.

What is off-campus life like in Sydney?

Life in Cape Breton is peaceful and harmonious. Although Cape Breton University is a few kilometres from Sydney—the main town on the island—the bus service makes it easy to commute. In general, Sydney is very student-friendly. Many shops and restaurants offer student discounts.

If I wrote the school motto: ‘Mark a new trail’

Best place to live: Downtown Sydney

Best place to study: The CBU Library is my all-time favourite place

Best campus events: Cultural celebrations and holidays such as Diwali, Lunar New Year and Halloween

Best campus food: The cafeteria and Tim Hortons

Best cheap lunch: The CBUSU food bank generally offers free lunch on Thursdays

Best pizza: Alexandra’s Pizza in Sydney

Best place for a fancy dinner: Little Chef, the Indian Eatery

Best giveaway: Thanksgiving giveaways

Best bar for hanging out: Montana’s BBQ & Bar

Best live music venue: The university’s Boardmore Theatre

Best hangover breakfast: Subway

Best weekend activity: Fun with friends, watching the latest movies or reading a book

The thing that surprised me most about the school: The amiability between people on campus

If I could change one thing about the school: Better placement opportunities for students