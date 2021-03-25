There are more than 40 Christian post-secondary institutions across Canada offering degrees, diplomas and certiﬁcates. Schools vary in size from a few dozen students to a few thousand, but taken together they are home to more than 17,000 students. In addition to religious and theological studies, these schools offer arts, science, business and pre-professional programs, as well as graduate degrees. Here we proﬁle seven schools that have 500 or more full-time degree students. Enrolment totals below include part-time students. Tuition is for academic year 2020-21 and includes compulsory ancillary fees.

Ambrose University | Calgary

Denomination: Christian and Missionary Alliance and Church of the Nazarene Canada

Students: 850

Tuition: $13,405

Ambrose’s 16-hectare campus features a student residence, library, gym and academic centre. It offers bachelor of arts degrees with majors including psychology, business, Christian studies, English literature, history and music, plus a bachelor of science in biology, a bachelor of business administration, a bachelor of education and several theological bachelor’s and master’s degrees.

Canadian Mennonite University | Winnipeg

Denomination: Canadian Mennonite and Mennonite Brethren

Students: 1,666

Tuition: $7,600

CMU’s Shaftesbury campus offers five undergraduate degrees in science, business administration, music, music therapy and arts—the latter offers 19 majors—and graduate degrees in theology, ministry, peace-building and collaborative development, as well as an M.B.A. Programs offer interdisciplinary interaction and experiential learning. A student-faculty ratio of 18 to 1 gives students a quality connection with their professors. CMU operates Menno Simons College (affiliated with the University of Winnipeg), as well as the Outtatown program, which takes students on learning and service trips around the world.

Denomination: Baptist

Students: 800

Tuition: $10,785

Crandall University’s campus offers modern classrooms, athletic facilities and an apartment complex, as well as a traditional residence. Academic offerings include bachelor’s degrees in arts, science, business, education, organizational management and theology, as well as three master’s programs. A kinesiology major will launch this fall. A gap year program offers opportunities to study abroad. Students can represent the Crandall Chargers on one of nine sports teams.

Denomination: Interdenominational

Students: 910

Tuition: $13,082

King’s (not to be confused with King’s in London, Ont., or in Halifax) offers 15 majors, including environmental studies, interdisciplinary science and chemistry, as well as a variety of certificate, diploma and after-degree programs. Programs offer opportunities for undergraduate research, community engagement, internships and study abroad. King’s is home to the Leder School of Business, the Micah Centre for Social Justice and the King’s Centre for Visualization in Science. Eagles Athletics teams compete in the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference in basketball, volleyball, soccer, futsal and badminton.

Denomination: Non-denominational

Students: 896

Tuition: $10,432

Redeemer offers B.A. degrees in such areas as media, business and ministry; B.Sc. degrees with majors such as biochemistry and health; and a bachelor of education. Most programs include experiential learning opportunities. Extracurriculars include theatre productions, a student senate and varsity athletics. Redeemer is located in the meadowlands near Hamilton. A new residence and learning facility is slated to open this fall, with classrooms on the lower level and 170 residence beds on the upper floors.

Denomination: Multi-denominational

Students: 5,000

Tuition: $22,260

Located in the heart of B.C.’s Fraser Valley Bible belt, TWU is Canada’s biggest Christian school. It has a diverse student body: 25 per cent are from outside Canada. A new dorm increased the number of residence spaces to more than 1,200. Class sizes are kept small, averaging around 25 students. TWU offers 48 undergraduate and 19 graduate or professional degree programs. Majors include business, leadership, nursing, education, computer science and a worship arts program. TWU athletics are a powerhouse, bringing home a national championship in at least one sport for more than 10 years running. Tuition is high, but 97 per cent of incoming students get financial aid.

Tyndale University College | Toronto

Denomination: Multi-denominational

Students: 1,600

Tuition: $15,930

Tyndale attracts students from around the world representing 60 different ethnic backgrounds. On offer are B.A. degrees in 17 subjects, including English, history, business administration, philosophy and theology, plus education and religious education degrees. The school prizes hands-on experience: human services students take part in practicums while international development students complete internships overseas. Recent legislation has updated the school’s charter, so Tyndale plans to expand program offerings.