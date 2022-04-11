Dalhousie University: Student life on campus

Ankit Bajaj, 24

Electronic commerce

Why did you choose Dalhousie?

I chose Dalhousie for the school’s unique program offering that allowed me to pursue interdisciplinary research studies while also exploring technology, business and policy aspects of e-commerce.

Describe some of your best experiences so far.

There are many, but the top one has been the opportunity to take part in research projects with my peers.

Are you involved in extracurricular activities?

I have worked with the campus newspaper, Dalhousie Gazette, overseeing their business and advertising partnerships, and as a mentor at Mitacs, a national research organization, to host and facilitate global research interns. Currently, I lead sponsorship and advertising programming at the Dalhousie Student Union, and I am responsible for generating in-kind and paid partnerships for year-round events and orientations that enhance student experience. There are tons of student societies and groups to engage with on campus. The Dalhousie Student Life and Student Union hold a Society and Volunteer Expo in both fall and winter terms. It’s is a great place to find out about ways to get involved on campus.

What do you think of your professors?

Overall, I have found it easy to approach professors. Their response time might vary based on the class size, but they have answered all my queries and offered relevant resources and guidance.

What do you think of the school’s administration?

The administration processes are quite smooth. Dalhousie’s admissions team works with the respective faculties and the registrar’s office to communicate with students, and the school’s online portal makes it easy to track your application, pay semester fees and register for classes. The registration process opens a few months before classes start and is first come, first served. The admin staff and program coordinators are very responsive when it comes to helping students.

What is off-campus life like in Halifax?

Halifax has a lot to offer. Down in the waterfront area, check out the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia, the Discovery Centre and the Maritime Museum of the Atlantic, along with plenty of cafés and restaurants. For nightlife and theatre, head to Argyle Street downtown.

If I wrote the school motto: Our historical motto is ‘Pray and work’ (‘Ora et labora’); an extension would be ‘Pray, work and enjoy the process!’

Best place to live: North End Halifax

Best place to study: Halifax Central Library on Spring Garden Road and Killam Memorial Library on Dalhousie’s Studley campus

Best campus events: Together@Dal and Dal After Dark

Best campus food: The Grawood

Best cheap lunch: Jean’s Chinese Restaurant

Best pizza: La Piazza Resto Café

Best place for a fancy dinner: The Bicycle Thief

Best giveaway: The university has a winter clothes giveaway each year, and the Loaded Ladle provides accessible, sustainable, locally sourced free food on campus throughout the week

Best live music venue: Halifax Alehouse

Best hangover breakfast: Ardmore Tea Room on Quinpool Road

Best place for a nap: Killam Memorial Library

Best weekend activity: Visiting Citadel Hill at night

The thing that surprised me most about the school: That school campuses are spread across downtown Halifax.