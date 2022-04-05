Laurentian University: Student life on campus

Lacey Hambleton, 21

Concurrent education and history

Why did you choose Laurentian?

I had never heard of Laurentian when I encountered its booth at the Ontario Universities’ Fair in Toronto. After chatting with several students and professors for over an hour, I was sold. I was especially drawn by the five-year concurrent education program; students complete a B.Ed. degree alongside a bachelor’s degree in arts or science.

Describe some of your best experiences so far.

My most memorable university experience to date is the Laurentian Residence Baseball Tournament of 2019. This is an annual event when all floors in residence compete against one another. My floor lost every single game we played! Nevertheless, we had an absolute blast and still laugh about our performance today. Another great experience was a course I took in Canadian history. Although I’m still focused on becoming a teacher, this course helped me discover a passion for Canadian history and opened my mind to new possibilities for myself.

Are you involved in extracurricular activities?

I have been a member of the residence life team, and I got to know many first-year students and helped them adapt to university life. I’ve also devoted time to the Lambda, Laurentian’s English student newspaper (Laurentian is a bilingual university) and participated in multiple intramural sports.

What do you think of your professors?

I cannot praise my professors enough for how supportive, understanding and approachable they have been. There are always exceptions, but on the whole I have found that profs at Laurentian are always responsive when students need help.

What do you think of the school’s administration?

Laurentian University’s administration has faced its challenges in the past couple of years, but it continues to provide students with proper guidance and support. Although I cannot deny that our community faced extreme losses last year (when Laurentian went into creditor protection and had to close several programs), I would like to reassure prospective students that our student body, staff and administration are resilient, and our institution is on the mend.

What is off-campus life like in Sudbury?

Sudbury’s most striking feature is its close relationship with northern Ontario’s natural environment. The city is home to a vast number of trails, forests and lakes, making it the perfect location for students to connect with the outdoors.

If I wrote the school motto: ‘The heart of the north’

Best place to live: University College Residence for first-year students; West Residence for upper-year students

Best place to study: Third floor of the J.N. Desmarais Library

Best campus events: All events hosted in residence (Pizza Hut Prom, Sunday sports, Residence Formal, Airbandz, etc.)

Best campus food: Most definitely the Pub Downunder

Best cheap lunch: Tea & Bloom

Best pizza: A.P.P. Sudbury Club

Best place for a fancy dinner: M.I.C. Canadian Eatery & Whisky Pub or the Laughing Buddha

Best giveaway: The SGA’s 12 Days of Giveaways in December

Best bar for hanging out: The Coulson or the Nash

Best live music venue: Little Montreal Bar & Restaurant

Best hangover breakfast: The Great Hall

Best place for a nap: The Brenda Wallace Reading Room

Best weekend activity: Skating on Ramsey Lake in the winter; hanging out at Laurentian’s private beach in the summer

The thing that surprised me most about the school: How tightly knit the Laurentian community is. By the end of my first year, I knew practically everyone I walked past on campus!

If I could change one thing about the school: More tunnels to connect our buildings!