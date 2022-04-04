Mount Royal University: Student life on campus

Cassidy McKay, 21

Journalism, digital media and marketing

Why did you choose Mount Royal?

I chose Mount Royal because I wanted a smooth transition out of high school. I got accepted at a few bigger universities but they intimidated me. I remember coming to the open house at Mount Royal, having not yet decided which school I was going to go to, and being greeted at the door by a professor. She asked for my name and talked to me for 10 minutes about my life. That is when I knew that Mount Royal University would be the best school for me.

Describe some of your best experiences so far.

One of my best experiences at Mount Royal was my second-year news reporting class. The professor was an investigative journalist and brought his passion to class every day. He also took considerable interest in every single student in his class. I still refer back to what he said during his lectures when I write stories. Another of my favourite experiences was the Crowchild Classic, the annual hockey game between Mount Royal and the University of Calgary hockey teams, which is held at the Saddledome.

Are you involved in extracurricular activities?

I was involved with the International Business Students’ Society in 2021. I was the social media coordinator of the club and loved the sense of community it provided.

What do you think of your professors?

The professors in the journalism program are outstanding. I have never had teachers, even in high school, who care about me to the degree the professors in this program do. They are incredibly approachable and willing to help in any way.

What do you think of the school’s administration?

Each faculty has an academic adviser who helps students plan their academic careers at Mount Royal. These advisers are super knowledegable and provide students with individualized advice about their classes; I think taking advantage of their advice is so important. I would also recommend signing up for classes as soon as registration is available. Classes fill up so fast, and waiting until the last minute may mean that you don’t get into the ones you want.

What is off-campus life like in Calgary?

Growing up here, I always knew that Calgary was where I wanted to go to university because of the city’s energy. Whether I go for coffee in Kensington with a few friends or go downtown on a Friday night, I think there is really never a dull moment in Calgary. There is always something happening for students.

If I wrote the school motto: ‘Attendance is mandatory for success!’

Best place to live: On campus. You make so many friends and get to really be independent.

Best place to study: Riddell Library and Learning Centre

Best campus events: Any sports games, including the Crowchild Classic. Students really show their school spirit.

Weirdest tradition: The carnival on the last day of orientation, when students race each other on tricycles and in obstacle courses

Best campus food: Mucho Burrito, located in Wyckham House

Best pizza: Una Pizza + Wine

Best place for a fancy dinner: River Café

Best giveaway: The number of scholarships available to students

Best bar for hanging out: Greta

Best hangover breakfast: OEB Breakfast Company in the University District or on 5th Avenue downtown

Best place for a nap: The couches in the communications lounge

Best weekend activity: Catching a concert at the Palace Theatre, bowling at the National on 10th Avenue or getting tickets to a hockey game

If I could change one thing about the school: I wish there was a better transit system, with a train station located near the school