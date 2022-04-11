Mount Saint Vincent University: Student life on campus

Stephanie Isiguzoro, 24

Public relations

Why did you choose Mount Saint Vincent?

I chose Mount Saint Vincent University because of the reputation of its public relations program and the beautiful city of Halifax. I wanted a place that was not too saturated and fast-paced but still young enough for me. The Mount was like a dream come true.

Describe some of your best experiences so far.

Mount Saint Vincent University boasts of its small class sizes, and for good reason. I had a professor in one semester who instantly recognized me when I needed a reference letter in second semester. I also really like the spirit of inclusiveness in the student body, where being different is celebrated. I find that everyone is encouraged to be themselves and express who they are without fear of criticism or mockery.

Are you involved in extracurricular activities?

Mount Saint Vincent offers a wide range of extracurricular activities, capturing a diversity of interests. If it happens that you can’t find a society or club related to your specific interests, you can easily form a group yourself. I am currently involved with the student union, advocating for student rights and building community through campus events.

What do you think of your professors?

The professors at the Mount are absolutely amazing. They are easy to approach and very accessible both in and after class. It is quite obvious that they actually want you to do well in their classes, because they do everything they can to help you succeed in your work.

What do you think of the school’s administration?

When you get your admission letter to Mount Saint Vincent, you are immediately sent a comprehensive list of things you need to do next along with the resources that are available to you. There is consistent communication between you and your course adviser, who can answer all your questions about your program and courses. A good example of how helpful the admin staff are happened on my first day at the Mount, when a lady at the financial services help desk took time to walk me through the tunnel just so I could find the meal hall.

What is off-campus life like in Halifax?

Mount Saint Vincent is a bus ride away from busy downtown Halifax, where you can find tons of restaurants, bars and cafés. In my opinion, this is a great spot for the campus, because as much as I love to have fun and go out sometimes, I also love an opportunity to be quiet and refresh my mind.

Best place to live: In residence

Best campus events: Frosh week carnival

Best campus food: The meal halls have a variety of foods; there is something for everyone with dietary restrictions. They also have a student-led group that allows us to share our thoughts on the menu and food quality.

Best cheap lunch: Free lunch from the Captain Crow’s Café

Best pizza: Pizza at Seton Café

Best place for a fancy dinner: The business and hospitality students are required to open a pop-up restaurant on campus each year. The restaurant isn’t super fancy, but it is different and exciting.

Best bar for hanging out: The campus pub

Best live music venue: Going to hear live music at the campus pub is a great way to build community and get to know peers while supporting local bands

Best place for a nap: You can find me taking a quick nap in the Margaret Norrie McCain Centre, either in the lounge or in the corner on the third floor

Best weekend activity: Sledding in the winter or hiking during the fall

The thing that surprised me most about the school: The hills. There’s a reason the school is called the Mount.

If I could change one thing about the school: The hills