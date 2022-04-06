Nipissing University: Student life on campus

Kristen Delia Rinaldi, 22

Concurrent education, English, French and philosophy

Why did you choose Nipissing?

I chose Nipissing University in large part thanks to its excellent reputation for its concurrent education program. It has generous scholarships. The student-to-faculty ratio is 22:1, allowing better communication with professors and a world of opportunity for experiential learning and research participation. The university offers diverse and abundant resources, services and support.

Are you involved in extracurricular activities?

Personally, I have not partaken in extracurricular activities because I have been preoccupied with writing essays and working as a florist part-time for the majority of my university career. However, there is a plethora of ways to be engaged in the school community, including intramural sports and more than 25 clubs on campus.

What do you think of your professors?

All the professors I’ve had the honour to learn from have shown passion for and exceptional expertise in their subject areas. Throughout the pandemic and transition to online learning, my professors were committed to providing a wonderful educational experience for all learners. Professors at Nipissing typically mark assignments themselves and encourage students to meet with them for clarification or suggestions.

What do you think of the school’s administration?

The administrative aspects of the university are far from overwhelming. Communication and support from onsite staff are readily available, and the key information is conveniently organized onto WebAdvisor. Registering for courses is uncomplicated; everything you need to know before enrolling in a course is made clear. Throughout my five years of study, I have never experienced issues getting into the classes I needed to take. The administrative staff are caring and helpful. They encourage students to organize appointments with academic advisers who guide students in choosing the right courses and offer any other academic advice.

What is off-campus life like in North Bay?

In North Bay, the beauty of nature is right at your fingertips. You can hike the wild trails next to the university. The Duchesnay Falls are bound to leave you breathless, and the peace of the waterfront just over the train tracks is soothing to the soul. In winter, there is also snowshoeing and skiing in the city. On a rainy day, you can explore North Bay’s live music scene, trivia nights, Northgate mall, innovative local restaurants, events at the Harris Learning Library, art galleries, theatres and charming shops such as the antique and used book store.

If I wrote the school motto: ‘To learn the nature of things’

Best place to live: Residence complexes

Best place to study: The Harris Learning Library

Best campus events: Homecoming, Relay for Life and Frosh Week, which has a new theme every year and includes inflatable obstacle courses, Muddy Olympics, beach day, the Amazing Race and Shinerama

Best campus food: Gd2go serves fresh, nutritious and local food

Best affordable lunch: Home-made falafel wrap or minestrone soup from Twiggs Coffee Roasters

Best pizza: Arugula serves wood-fired Neapolitan, vegan and dessert pizzas

Best place for a fancy dinner: The Station Tap House & Steak Company

Best giveaway: Campus café giveaways; exchanging ‘please play again’ Roll Up to Win tabs for NUSU merchandise

Best bar: The Voyager, where a tavern with live music and pool tables is separated from a club with a DJ

Best place for a nap: The beach at the cove and empty auditoriums

Best weekend activity: Hiking to the waterfall or strolling along the waterfront

The thing that surprised me most about the school: The degree of academic guidance from professors

If I could change one thing about the school: Longer library hours