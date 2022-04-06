Royal Military College of Canada: Student life on campus

Maya Marshall, 22

Political science and psychology

Why did you choose RMC?

I didn’t even know the Royal Military College of Canada (RMC) existed when I was in high school. A family member told me about the Regular Officer Training Program (ROTP) and I thought, “What’s the harm in trying it?” I figured if I made it through the program’s four years, I would have a great shot at a fulfilling career, and I would also have faced challenges that would help me grow as a person. The paid education was also extremely appealing to me and will help set me up for success after graduation.

Describe some of your best experiences so far.

One of the best experiences for most people at RMC is running the obstacle course at the end of the first-year orientation period. It really demonstrates how capable and resilient you are as a person. Academically, a highlight is the guest speakers, such as the minister of national defence, who sometimes come to our classes.

Are you involved in extracurricular activities?

Unfortunately, as the cadet wing commander (the leader of the student body and the most senior naval or officer cadet on campus) and a varsity athlete, I don’t have time for many extracurriculars. However, RMC offers a wide range of them. There are clubs for parachuting and skydiving, astronomy, aviation, judo, a model United Nations and many more.

What do you think of your professors?

Not many universities provide you with as small a professor-to-student ratio as we have here at RMC. I’m fortunate to not only have quality professors but also the opportunity to work with them one-on-one. They’re always understanding of our ever-shifting schedules, so they create a great learning environment.

What do you think of the school’s administration?

Our school portal is user-friendly; students are prompted when it is time to select classes. The Degree Navigator tool allows you to track your degree requirements with ease. The administrative staff are also extremely helpful.

What is off-campus life like in Kingston?

Kingston is one of the best university towns in the country. Between Queen’s University, St. Lawrence College and RMC, there are lots of students around and a lot of school pride, camaraderie and rivalry in the air. Kingston itself is a gorgeous city with lots of historical sites. Minutes away from the RMC campus, the streets are filled with shops, restaurants and bars. And if you’ve had enough of the buzz in the Kingston hub, take the ferry to Wolfe Island for a relaxing and scenic break.

If I wrote the school motto: It would stay the same: ‘Truth, duty, valour’

Best place to live: A residence hall nicknamed ‘the Boat.’ It has the best view of town and the biggest rooms.

Best place to study: Crave Coffee House & Bakery

Best campus events: Reunion Weekend, which includes the first-year obstacle course!

Weirdest tradition: 200 Days to Grad, when first-year and fourth-year students flip positions for the day

Best cheap lunch: Sakura Sushi

Best pizza: Score Pizza

Best place for a fancy dinner: Olivea

Best giveaway: RMC’s parking spot auction

Best bar for hanging out: The Brass

Best live music venue: Also the Brass!

Best hangover breakfast: Toast & Jam, the best breakfast joint in town

Best place for a nap: The campus pier when the weather’s nice

Best weekend activity: Anything that includes a good old Queen’s University rivalry

The thing that surprised me most about the school: The community: there is a functional mix between professionalism and fun

If I could change one thing about the school: The perception that RMC is not actually a university. We not only grant degrees but also produce great graduates. RMC graduates have been to space!