Université de Moncton: Student life on campus

Alec Nadon, 23

Education, history and English literature

Why did you choose Moncton?

As a native French speaker, I wanted to continue my post-secondary education in my mother tongue in a province other than Quebec. I also wanted to study at a small university that offered a more personal and intimate dynamic. Plus, my parents met at U de M.

Describe some of your best experiences so far.

In 2020, I attended a symposium on education in Sherbrooke, Que., and got to know many Moncton students in my field of study. Another great experience was the Moncton Survivor game, where participants must “survive” in the student bar for several days; it’s an adapted version of the popular TV show.

Are you involved in extracurricular activities?

I try to participate in as many events organized by my faculty as possible. I am also a member of the English department student council, which plans activities such as local author nights and represents the students in the department. I have also worked as a discussion group moderator for entry-level English learners, played intramural soccer and frequently play trivia at the student bar.

What do you think of your professors?

My overall experience with professors has been overwhelmingly positive. They have a great attitude toward the students, give passionate lectures, take the time to get to know their students and are reasonable in their demands and evaluations. They’re always happy to help and support your studies.

What do you think of the school’s administration?

Université de Moncton is a small school. There is a general lack of variety in classes, especially in smaller departments like history and English. This being said, I haven’t had any problems getting into the classes that were required. Administrative staff are usually helpful, though they can be hard to find. You have to know whom to talk to, but that comes with time.

What is off-campus life like in Moncton?

Coming from Ottawa, I found Moncton relaxing. Traffic is practically non-existent. There are a number of interesting micro-breweries, local shops and activities to take part in. Moncton is quite spread out as a city and can be difficult to navigate without a car. Biking infrastructure and public transit are rudimentary and lack the efficiency of larger cities. But campus is central. I recommend living close to or on campus if you don’t have access to a car.

If I wrote the school motto: ‘Cool and friendly’

Best place to live: Sunny Brae

Best place to study: Champlain Library

Best campus events: The Frosh Week concert, Jammers, Trivia Night

Weirdest tradition: The engineering faculty’s Christmas carol

Best campus food: Le 63

Best cheap lunch: K-Cupbop

Best pizza: Patricio’s Pizza & Wings

Best place for a fancy dinner: Les Brumes du Coude

Best bar for hanging out: Le Coude

Best live music venue: The Furnace Room or Tide & Boar Gastropub

Best hangover breakfast: Igloo Beverage Room

Best place for a nap: English department reading room

Best weekend activity: Moncton Market

The thing that surprised me most about the school: How great their sporting facilities are. Shoutout to the CEPS.

If I could change one thing about the school: Lower tuition and more class options