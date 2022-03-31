Université de Sherbrooke: Student life on campus

Chynna Odjick, 25

Literary translation and translation studies

Why did you choose the Université de Sherbrooke?

I wanted to become an English teacher, so I applied for the bachelor’s degree in teaching English as a second language (TESL). I liked that I had the option to do one of my practicums abroad; the opportunity seemed like it would be an exciting experience. The location of the school was also an important factor in my decision. In Montreal, I would have had to take the bus and metro to get to school and pay for an expensive apartment, whereas in Sherbrooke I could easily drive to school, and the apartments near the campus are far less expensive than the ones near the Montreal campuses.

Describe some of your best experiences so far.

My first week of university back in 2017 was a blast. The second-year students organized races and activities for the newbies, and I got to meet amazing people whom I consider my best friends today. There were music shows on campus and huge outdoor parties. I had my best academic experience when I went on a road trip to Quebec with a few of my peers to the annual SPEAQ on Campus convention.

Are you involved in extracurricular activities?

During work on my bachelor’s degree, I was on my program’s student council. I really enjoyed the experience and realized I’m good with managing budgets and working on big events or projects. Unfortunately, now that I’m doing a master’s degree and have started a business, I no longer have the time for student council or other extracurricular activities.

What do you think of your professors?

I had a great experience with all my teachers. Generally speaking, they were approachable, helpful, supportive and wise. I admire the way some of my teachers have the ability to make any of their subjects interesting and entertaining. They are the type of teacher I hope to become once I graduate.

What do you think of the school’s administration?

They have a well-organized system. Back in 2017, I had applied to numerous universities across Quebec; Sherbrooke was by far the easiest one to apply to. It is also very easy to sign up for classes. However, in my program, there are not a lot of optional courses offered, and some of those classes get filled up very quickly.

What is off-campus life like in Sherbrooke?

During the summer, I like to go hiking or go for walks with my friends. I also like to go to the park to play volleyball or Frisbee. During the winter, we’ll go skating or we’ll do some indoor rock climbing. I also enjoy going to study at coffee shops with friends or sometimes just on my own.

If I wrote the school motto: ‘Work hard, play hard’

Best place to live: In a fully furnished rented home shared with other students, so that the rent is cheap and just a few minutes walk from campus. That way, after school parties, you can go back home without calling a cab, and you can invite friends over to continue partying.

Best place to study: Brûlerie Faro on Wellington North

Best campus events: The parties organized by each faculty that take place every Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. (pre-COVID)

Weirdest tradition: People dressing up in neon colors during the first week of school

Best campus food: Sushi

Best pizza: Any pizza from Au Pot Au Feu

Best place for a fancy dinner: OMG Resto

Best giveaway: Bursaries

Best bar for hanging out: Shaker Kitchen & Mixology

Best live music venue: Sherbeach

Best place for a nap: Eclipse, the education student lounge, which has a few couches. There aren’t many people there during the day.

Best weekend activity: Playing board games with friends

The thing that surprised me most about the school: They let you buy alcohol on campus

If I could change one thing about the school: There would be more English courses offered