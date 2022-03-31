Université du Québec à Montréal: Student life on campus

Naïka Edouard, 25

Journalism

Why did you choose UQAM?

I debated between Concordia and UQAM’s journalism schools because I wasn’t sure whether I wanted to write for English or French media. I came to the conclusion that I wanted to write in my mother tongue.

Describe some of your best experiences so far.

UQAM welcomes a lot of international students, and one of my best experiences has been forming relationships with people from different cultures. I am also studying Japanese at UQAM, and another great experience I’ve had was participating in a virtual buddy pairing program. Every week I video-chatted with Japanese students who were studying English.

Are you involved in extracurricular activities?

Last year, I was a writer for Le Culte magazine’s blog on cultural events in the city, and I enjoyed the experience even though I mostly reported on virtual events. This year, I was promoted and I am currently the co-editor of the blog. Taking part in the magazine’s executive meetings and managing a whole team of journalists is an amazing experience.

What do you think of your professors?

UQAM’s professors are the most flexible and supportive people out there. I lost my motivation and felt helpless during one of the last online semesters, so I did not submit some important papers for my cultural sociology class. I sent an email to my professor to let him know what I was going through, and he told me to forget about the last papers and extended my submission deadlines for the next ones so that I could take my time. I did, and I ended up passing that class with an A.

What do you think of the school’s administration?

I’ve seen other school website portals, and I can say without hesitation that UQAM’s is the most organized and user-friendly one of the bunch. You know exactly when the dates for class applications and withdrawals are. Your student profile has your entire program grid with all your classes. It is super practical and helps you get accustomed to where you are in your school journey.

What is off-campus life like in Vancouver?

UQAM is the centre point between downtown Montreal and many cute and vibrant neighbourhoods. There are places with different vibes near the campus. You have the Plateau-Mont-Royal neighbourhood where you can tour chic wine bars, Old Port of Montreal down the road where you can do touristy activities, Saint-Laurent Boulevard where you can find the coolest thrift stores, exciting nightclubs and much more.

Best place to live: The cute neighbourhood of Villeray

Best place to study: The communication faculty’s computer room: warm, cozy, quiet and always empty

Best campus events: Le Culte magazine launch parties

Best campus food: UQAM cafeteria’s crispy, golden french fries

Best pizza: A new modern cafeteria spot called Le Central serves amazing Neapolitan pizza bites

Best place for a fancy dinner: Labo culinaire—Foodlab

Best giveaway: The craft beer collection from the Games of Communication yearly fundraiser

Best bar for hanging out: The popular Bar Datcha for its vivid lights, DJs and top quality cocktails

Best live music venue: Shift Radio’s Friday night at Café SAT

Best hangover breakfast: Chinatown is right next to UQAM, and nothing beats a therapeutic and satisfying dim sum brunch at Ruby Rouge

Best place for a nap: Same as the study spot: the cozy and warm computer room of the communication faculty!

Best weekend activity: Discovering all the amazing cafés in the school’s neighbourhood, such as Café SAT, Cafellini, Café Pista, Café Myriade

The thing that surprised me most about the school: How hipster UQAM students are!

If I could change one thing about the school: It is hard to find any plugs in the hallways where there are study tables