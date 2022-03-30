Université Laval: Student life on campus

Camille Lavertu, 23

English literature

Why did you choose Laval?

I knew many people whose experience at Laval had been great. I was especially interested in its English literature programs. And the location could not have been better, since I lived right next to the campus.

Describe some of your best experiences so far.

Having the chance to study abroad for six months was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I chose to go to Paris to attend Sorbonne Nouvelle Paris 3. Moving across the world from my family and friends at 20 years old allowed me to become much more independent and resourceful. Another memorable experience was helping to plan social events with the executive committee of my program. We organized a wine and cheese party in November 2019 to bring students in the program together. It was a lot of work, but it was definitely worth it.

Are you involved in extracurricular activities?

As an undergrad student, I worked as the internal affairs coordinator in the executive committee of my program. As a grad student, I work for the English writing centre of my faculty. We provide tutoring services to students who need help with their grammar, syntax or vocabulary in English. Being involved in extracurricular activities has pushed me out of my comfort zone and helped me grow, both as an individual and a student.

What do you think of your professors?

Most professors are honestly great. They are supportive, approachable and very knowledgeable. It obviously depends on the program and size of the cohort, but most teachers know their students by name, so classes are much more fun and engaging.

What do you think of the school’s administration?

It is fairly easy to sign up for classes, thanks to the university’s online platform, monPortail, which is intuitive and easy to navigate, although it is quite often down for maintenance. Administrative staff are helpful and attentive to our needs. I especially needed a lot of help with paperwork before leaving for my semester abroad, and people at the Bureau International were there to provide answers to my (many) questions.

What is off-campus life like in Quebec City?

Quebec City is full of life and a great place for young students. It is safe and has a lot to offer in terms of outdoor and indoor activities, restaurants, bars and parks. Its public transportation system, the RTC, is convenient and affordable since an unlimited monthly pass is included for all students as part of the tuition fees.

If I wrote the school motto: ‘Laval University, where even groundhogs are welcome on campus’

Best place to live: Old Limoilou is a lovely neighbourhood. Many young people live there, and it is close to bars, restaurants, coffee shops and pubs.

Best place to study: The Carré des Affaires on the third floor of the pavillon La Laurentienne

Best campus food: Pub Universitaire

Best cheap lunch: Le Bureau de poste. Who would say no to a $6.95 meal?

Best pizza: Pizzéria No. 900 Napolitaine

Best place for a fancy dinner: Chez Boulay or La Signature

Best giveaway: The CADEUL (the school’s student association) with its $1,000 giveaway to help with tuition fees at the beginning of the semester

Best bar for hanging out: Café au Temps Perdu

Best live music venue: Impérial Bell

Best hangover breakfast: Cochon Dingue

Best weekend activity: Playing board games with friends at the Revanche and then going for a drink on rue Saint-Joseph

The thing that surprised me most about the school: The underground tunnels are a little creepy but so useful, especially in the winter

If I could change one thing about the school: More coffee options would be great