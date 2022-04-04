University of Regina: Student life on campus

Holly Funk, 26

Psychology and religious studies

Why did you choose the University of Regina?

My primary reasons for choosing the University of Regina were its location and the friends I had there. I attended the same school from Grades 4 to 12 and my graduating class was roughly 30 people, so going to a school with thousands of other students seemed daunting. One friend gave me a tour of the campus before I applied, which helped ease my nerves, and other friends helped with course recommendations. Regina’s lower rent prices and cost of living were also factors in my decision.

Describe some of your best experiences so far.

Most of my favourite experiences happened either in the office of the Carillon, Regina’s student newspaper, or through my involvement with the Psychology Students Association (PSA).

Are you involved in extracurricular activities?

I have gotten involved a fair bit, primarily through the PSA. I coordinate P2P, the PSA’s undergraduate peer mentorship program. I have been able to help increase the flow of information among psychology students so that fewer of them wind up feeling lost or having to learn things the hard way.

What do you think of your professors?

My experiences with psychology professors at the U of R have been quite positive. The majority make an effort to select open-source materials for their course readings. Most of the professors I’ve had have been excited about what they’re teaching. The few exceptions tend to be people who make incredible researchers but struggle to structure lectures or can only explain concepts in one particular way.

What do you think of the school’s administration?

I’ve found signing up for classes to be fairly easy, though sometimes it is difficult to find the prerequisites for courses in the online registration system. In general, mandatory courses for degrees are offered frequently enough. If you have any issues, administrative staff can be very helpful. Trying to sign up for scholarships through the Student Awards Management System is messy at best, so leave yourself extra time.

What is off-campus life like in Regina?

On the surface we may seem like a glorified prairie town, but Regina has an arts scene that is bursting at the seams. There are great venues where you can catch visual, performing and musical artists. There are dozens of local restaurants, pubs and cafés, and there is a surprising number of walking and hiking trails in and around the city.

If I wrote the school motto: ‘Troublemakers of the prairies’

Best place to live: Cathedral area for sure. Taking a walk around there always boosts my mood.

Best place to study: On a blanket by Wascana Lake when it’s nice out; at Stone’s Throw Coffee Collective or 13th Avenue Food & Coffee House when things get chillier

Best campus food: Sandwiches from Henderson Café

Best cheap lunch: Sandwiches from Henderson Café

Best pizza: An all-dressed with pineapple from Western Pizza

Best place for a fancy dinner: Free Bird: it’s in Lumsden, but worth the drive

Best giveaway: Bursaries!

Best bar for hanging out: Cathedral Social Hall

Best live music venue: Artesian

Best hangover breakfast: Anything from Fresh & Sweet

Best place for a nap: The upper floors of Dr. John Archer Library

Best weekend activity: Walking through the Centennial Market

The thing that surprised me most about the school: The variety of classes available through the faculty of arts

If I could change one thing about the school: It would be the business model they’re rolling with. While I understand that post-secondary schools in Saskatchewan have been financially challenged for some time, I think the quality of education and student experience should better reflect our high tuition fees.