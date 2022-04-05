University of Saskatchewan: Student life on campus

Hannah Tran, 22

Psychology and English

Why did you choose the University of Saskatchewan?

I am from Saskatoon, so it was the most financially accessible school for me to go to since I didn’t have to leave home. I also knew that the school’s psychology program was research intensive, and I was excited for this as well.

Describe some of your best experiences so far.

One of my best academic experiences has been working for my library writing centre. Being in this role has taught me so much about writing, has given me amazing experience and has really improved my grades! A second amazing experience has been getting involved with student publications on campus. I’ve been able to connect with many amazing people and help share the diverse voices of our campus.

Are you involved in extracurricular activities?

I am involved with several extracurriculars at my school. I am the editor-in-chief of the campus literary magazine in medias res, an associate editor for peer-reviewed research journal USURJ, a volunteer with the USSU Women’s Centre and the secretary for the menstrual equity club Menstruation REDefined. I’ve had a fantastic time in all these roles, and they have helped me get more involved with my community in many important ways.

What do you think of your professors?

I’ve had a generally good experience with professors at the U of S. I’ve made strong connections with many of them and have found most to be approachable, helpful and supportive. I encourage students to make a connection with their professors near the beginning of class. Even just sending a quick email with a few intro questions will help strengthen your relationship with a professor and will likely help you later in the class.

What do you think of the school’s administration?

I advise students to sign up for student advising as soon as possible. I also recommend that you map out your required classes either by using Degree Works or by simply writing out a plan. Try to take your mandatory classes in the first few years of your degree so you aren’t left with unfulfilled requirements in your last year.

What is off-campus life like in Saskatoon?

Saskatoon is a quiet city, especially when it comes to nightlife, but we have an excellent reputation for food and drink. The city also has amazing nature views and many beautiful places to visit and walk. Students can enjoy the Meewasin Trail that goes through downtown. Saskatoon also has a great comedy, spoken word and music community.

If I wrote the school motto: ‘Learn more to do better’

Best place to live: Nutana for location, though not always for price

Best place to study: The ground floor of Murray Library for socializing and the north wing for complete silence

Best campus events: Free mini donuts at the beginning of the year in front of Place Riel

Weirdest tradition: Maybe not a tradition, but when the snow melts in the spring, the entire campus is suddenly plagued with gopher holes

Best campus food: Louis’ Loft

Best cheap lunch: Restaurant 224

Best pizza: Thirteen Pies Pizza or UNA Pizza + Wine

Best place for a fancy dinner: Little Grouse on the Prairie, Hearth Restaurant or Ayden Kitchen & Bar

Best bar for hanging out: Amigos Cantina

Best live music venue: The Bassment

Best hangover breakfast: Crazy Eggs

Best place for a nap: The couches at the back of Place Riel

Best weekend activity: Walking the Meewasin Trail

The thing that surprised me most about the school: The tunnels are a lifesaver in –40° weather, but you’ll find yourself running between classes if you don’t properly plan your course proximity

If I could change one thing about the school: An elevated focus on Indigenous-related issues at all levels of the university