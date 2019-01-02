What about Calgary?

ACAD

“The small student population (around 1,200) and low student-teacher ratio is ideal for the kind of hands-on, studio-based learning the college has espoused for decades. Students have access to a variety of specially equipped work areas, including glass-working and glass-blowing studios, a wood shop, metals shop, printing presses, a darkroom, and a seamless studio for photography. ACAD, on the North Hill overlooking the Bow River and the city’s skyline, is just a short walk from Kensington, a cultural hub filled with boutiques, cafés, restaurants, pubs and condo/apartment housing. Places to find food in the school (aside from standard cafeteria fare) are nowhere to be found, but a mutually beneficial relationship with the adjoining SAIT campus means several great dining options are just minutes away.” – University Insider Nick Austin

Calgary

“Admittedly, the U of C community can seem a bit frosty—regardless of the weather—for those not in business or engineering. With more than 25,000 undergraduates in attendance, it’s easy to get lost in the shuffle of lectures in freshman year attended by 200 students. As a result, programs like Level Up and UCalgaryStrong have been launched to help students find their people on campus. There are more than 300 clubs to choose from, which means the events schedule is always packed. Volunteering opportunities are plentiful, and MacEwan Hall hosts frequent concerts at affordable ticket prices.” – University Insider Kathy Pham

Mount Royal

“I’m a small-town girl, and so a small school with a big heart is exactly what I was looking for in a university. I’m sure you’ve heard that the class sizes are small—it’s kind of a big deal to us. Most professors still take attendance because at Mount Royal, we believe that you need to be present in order to learn something. Not only are the classes small, but the campus is as well. It’s easy to navigate (especially when you’ve learned about the hidden stairwells and doorways) and I never have to worry about getting from one class to another with only a ten-minute break.” – University Insider Leah Laidlow

