What about Ottawa?

Carleton University

“While Carleton is home to more than 28,000 students from every Canadian province, I have never felt like a number. Whether it was my interactions with a professor, librarian or Starbucks barista, the Carleton community has gone out of its way to make me feel like I matter. As a student in the journalism program, I have had the opportunity to develop long-lasting relationships with my professors. They offer useful advice on my future career and how to make it as a journalist in the real world. The journalism program has also led me to successful internships at CBC in Prince Edward Island and iPolitics on Parliament Hill.” – University Insider Noah Richardson

University of Ottawa

“Don’t stay away from Ottawa because it’s a small city. Sure, it isn’t as big and glamorous as Toronto or Vancouver, but we have heart and soul! The city’s scene has been growing, and the University of Ottawa is at the centre of it all. Every day is different on campus, and the University Centre is the one-stop shop for everything you need: events, activities, free food stands and a farmers’ market. It’s always busy with great people, food and music. The opportunities for students are immense. The U of O provides one of the largest French-immersion programs in the world. It also offers work-study programs and co-op opportunities that allow you to work in various fields and gain useful experience. Looking to sharpen up your resumé? The career development centre has the right people to help you, and to calm your nerves about interviews.” – University Insider Zainab Al-Mehdar

MORE ABOUT UNIVERSITY OF OTTAWA: