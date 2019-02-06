What about Sherbrooke?

Bishop’s

“Walk through the labyrinth of interconnected academic buildings and you’ll be sure to find an abundance of posters advertising student-led events. Make sure to grab coffee and a snack at the Bus Stop Café before heading to class; the movie theatre seats in Nicolls are pretty comfortable! Considered the central hub of student life, the Student Union Building houses a Tim Hortons, the SRC offices, several clubs and BU’s infamous watering hole, the Gait. As one of the four schools that make up the Maple League of Universities, Bishop’s prides itself on offering an unmatched liberal arts education. For this reason, the university is proud of its small class sizes, personable faculty and the amazing extracurricular opportunities that make BU so special.” – University Insider Loch Baillie

Sherbrooke

“Cyclists better be ready. I wasn’t. I heard about Sherbrooke’s steep incline, but I only understood after experiencing it first-hand. The Université de Sherbrooke sits at the top of the green and mountainous Eastern Townships and offers breathtaking views. There’s a strong sense of belonging at U de S that creates an inclusive environment. In class, it’s hard to get bored thanks to courses that are structured to emphasize the importance of practicality over theory, as well as Sherbrooke’s smaller group dynamics. If you’re not doing research at the modern library or holding a brainstorming meeting at one of the business faculty’s working areas, you can chat over a coffee at Café Gigi, our cozy on-campus café-bistro.” – University Insider Alexis Brousseau

MORE ABOUT UNIVERSITÉ DE SHERBROOKE: