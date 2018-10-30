World university ranking puts Canadian school among the top 20

The University of Toronto is the top school in Canada and the 20th best on the planet, according to the 2019 Best Global Universities rankings from U.S. News and World Report. Rounding out the top five schools in Canada were the University of British Columbia (which took 29th place on the global list overall), McGill (43), McMaster (130) and the University of Montreal (136).

U of T tied with McGill for first place in the Medical Doctoral category of the Maclean’s university rankings released earlier in October.

Now in its fifth year, the U.S. News global ranking considers 13 separate factors, including reputation, the number of books published by academics at the institution and how often research produced at the school is cited by others. The study considered 1,250 schools spread across 75 countries.

Harvard landed on the top of the overall ranking, followed by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Stanford University, the University of California-Berkeley and the University of Oxford.

U.S. News ranked 34 schools from Canada overall. When evaluated by subject area, the Canadian schools were particularly strong in engineering, with 27 schools appearing on the ranking. Universities in this country were also ranked well for environment and ecology, plant and animal science and social sciences and public health.

Top 10 Best Global Universities

1. Harvard University (U.S.)

2. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (U.S.)

3. Stanford University (U.S.)

4. University of California—Berkeley (U.S.)

5. University of Oxford (U.K.)

6. California Institute of Technology (U.S.)

7. University of Cambridge (U.K.)

8. Columbia University (U.S.)

9. Princeton University (U.S.)

10. University of Washington (U.S.)

Top Five Best Canadian Universities

1. University of Toronto

2. University of British Columbia

3. McGill University

4. McMaster University

5. University of Montreal

