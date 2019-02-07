Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
How to send sensitive information to Maclean's - Macleans.ca
If you have knowledge of wrongdoing at a public agency or corporation, or other evidence you would like to share with a reporter, you can securely send it to us in one of two ways.
1. Signal
Signal is a free, encrypted messaging app. Text messages and documents sent via Signal can only be read by the sender and recipient. They can also be set to disappear after a given amount of time. Read more here. The Maclean’s Signal number: 647-436-9027
2. Whatsapp
Whatsapp is a free encrypted messaging app owned by Facebook. Messages are not stored on a server so they can only be read by the sender and receiver. Read more about it here. The Maclean’s Whatsapp number: 647-436-9027
These are both simple and useful tools to help guard your identity. But no application can completely guarantee your anonymity.
Mail is still one of the safest ways to send information. You can send printed documents or digital files stored on a thumb drive to:
Maclean’s, ATTN: NAME OF A REPORTER FROM OUR MASTHEAD
One Mount Pleasant Road 11th floor Toronto, ON M4Y 2Y5 Canada