MBA Directory 2022

Athabasca University
Athabasca | athabascau.ca
Athabasca University launched the first fully interactive online MBA program in the world, and since then has continued to build a legacy of online excellence in graduate management education. Today, AU’s MBA remains one of Canada’s largest online MBA programs.
Programs Offered: Online MBA for executivesOnline, MBA Accelerated EntryOnline, MBA for AccountantsOnline, MBA for Health LeadersOnline, MBA for Supply Chain Managers
Duration: Accelerated: 18 months, up to four years to complete all requirements. Regular: 30-36 months, up to five years to complete all requirements.
Work experience required: 3-8 years’ management experience
Tuition: $48,180-$52,799
Beedie School of Business
Simon Fraser University, Vancouver | beedie.sfu.ca
Since 1968, the Beedie School of Business at Simon Fraser University has been steadily growing a global reputation of excellence while maintaining an intimate, immersive experience with smaller class sizes which are capped at 55. All MBA students are supported by SFU Beedie’s dedicated career management centre, which strives to integrate new talent with an impressive network of alumni, faculty and the corporate community. SFU Beedie also has dual accreditation by AACSB and EQUIS.
Programs Offered: Full-Time MBA (FT MBA) / Part-Time MBA (PT MBA), Executive MBA (EMBA), Indigenous Business Leadership Executive MBA (IBL EMBA), Management of Technology MBA (MOT MBA)
Duration: FT MBA: 16 months; PT MBA: 24 months; EMBA: 20 months; IBL EMBA: 20 months; MOT MBA: 24 months
Work experience required: FT MBA: 2+ years; PT MBA: 4+ years; EMBA: 10+ years; EMBA IBL: 10+ years; MOT MBA: 4+ years
Tuition: FT MBA: $42,976 (domestic)/$58,058 (international); PT MBA: $43,685; EMBA: $59,525; IBL EMBA: $59,525; MOT MBA: $39,355
Goodman School of Business
Brock University, St. Catharines | brocku.ca/goodman
The Goodman School of Business is globally oriented and community dedicated. Students gain academic knowledge, real-world experience and the confidence to use their skills to create change. The program has a strong integrative and practical approach to management designed to help students succeed as individuals and in the community. Students can complete a general MBA or specialize in Accounting (CPA accredited), Business Analytics, Finance, Human Resource Management, Marketing or Operations Management.
Programs Offered: MBA, MBA/MPH double degree, MBA concentration in Business Administration, MSc in Management, MBA/MIM (Master in Management), MBA/MSc (Master of Science)
Duration: Full-time: 16-20 months; Part-time: 24-48 months; 8 month acceleration for business undergraduates
Work experience required: Recommended, not required
Tuition: $26,420
Sandermoen School of Business
University of Fredericton, Fredericton | Ufred.ca
The University of Fredericton offers a fully-online MBA program with no residencies and no in-person requirements. Each course contains weekly virtual classes, allowing students to network and build connections with professionals across Canada representing more than 20 different industries. Students also have the option to select a specialization from one of nine streams.
Programs Offered: Online MBA (Full-time and Part-time), Online Executive MBA (Full-time and Part-time)
Duration: 2-3.5 years MBA; 1.5-2.5 years EMBA
Work experience required: MBA: Minimum one year; EMBA: 5 years with 2 years in mid-senior level management
Tuition: MBA:$25,993; EMBA: $31,297
Smith School of Business
Queen’s University, Kingston | smithqueens.com
Smith School of Business offers four unique ways to earn your MBA degree. In addition to the world-renowned full-time MBA program, the school offers three programs that allow managers to study while they work across Canada. Across all programs, students receive world-class business knowledge and insight, and develop the personal capabilities needed to thrive in today’s business environment of fast-paced change and complexity.
Programs Offered: Full-time MBA, Accelerated MBA, Executive MBA, Executive MBA Americas
Duration: Full-time/Accelerated MBA: 12 months; Executive MBA: 16 months; Executive MBA Americas: 18 months
Work experience required: Full-time/Accelerated MBA: 2 years; Executive MBA/Executive MBA Americas: 2 years management, 8 overall
Tuition: Full-time MBA: $83,444; Accelerated MBA: $79,310; Executive MBA: $103,000; Executive MBA Americas: $153,173
University of New Brunswick
Fredericton | unb.ca/fredericton/management
The faculty of management at the University of New Brunswick Fredericton is a recognized centre for experiential learning and entrepreneurial thinking. Graduate programs include the MBA and Master in Quantitative Investment Management, and provide students with critical analytical, decision-making, and leadership skills. Students join a close community of other students, faculty, alumni and business leaders. UNB’s faculty of management is accredited by AACSB International.
Programs Offered: MBA, MBA concentration in Commercialization, Scaling, and Investment, MBA concentration in Management Analytics, MBA/Juris Doctor, Master in Quantitative Investment Management, MBA in Sports and Recreation Management
Duration: Full-time: 16 months; Part-time: up to 5 years
Work experience required: Three years, preferred
Tuition: Domestic: $27,357 (includes tuition and other fees), International: $39,627 (includes tuition and other fees)