MBA Directory 2022

Athabasca University launched the first fully interactive online MBA program in the world, and since then has continued to build a legacy of online excellence in graduate management education. Today, AU’s MBA remains one of Canada’s largest online MBA programs.

Programs Offered: Online MBA for executivesOnline, MBA Accelerated EntryOnline, MBA for AccountantsOnline, MBA for Health LeadersOnline, MBA for Supply Chain Managers

Duration: Accelerated: 18 months, up to four years to complete all requirements. Regular: 30-36 months, up to five years to complete all requirements.

Work experience required: 3-8 years’ management experience

Tuition: $48,180-$52,799