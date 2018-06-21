 Behind the scenes at Maclean's Live with Jane Philpott - Macleans.ca
PHOTO

Behind the scenes at Maclean’s Live with Jane Philpott

Canada’s minister of Indigenous services sat down with Paul Wells at the National Arts Centre. Blair Gable captured the evening on camera.

Jane Philpott spoke with Paul Wells about everything from boil-water advisories to Indigenous-made solutions to the government’s biggest challenges at a Maclean’s Live event on June 20. Photographer Blair Gable spent the evening following Canada’s minister of Indigenous services around the National Arts Centre in Ottawa. Here are a few of the best moments.
