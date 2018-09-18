Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Behind the scenes at Maclean's Live with Justin Trudeau - Macleans.ca
Maclean's Live with Paul Well and Justin Trudeau at the NAC in Ottawa September 17, 2018. Photograph by Blair Gable
Justin Trudeau spoke with Paul Wells about everything from Donald Trump to the future of the Me Too movement at a Maclean’s Live event on September 17. Photographer Blair Gable spent the evening following Canada’s Prime Minister around the National Arts Centre in Ottawa. Here are a few of the best moments.