 Behind the scenes at Maclean's Live with Justin Trudeau - Macleans.ca
Multimedia

Behind the scenes at Maclean’s Live with Justin Trudeau

by

Maclean's Live with Paul Well and Justin Trudeau at the NAC in Ottawa September 17, 2018. Photograph by Blair Gable

Justin Trudeau spoke with Paul Wells about everything from Donald Trump to the future of the Me Too movement at a Maclean’s Live event on September 17. Photographer Blair Gable spent the evening following Canada’s Prime Minister around the National Arts Centre in Ottawa. Here are a few of the best moments.

 
Filed under: