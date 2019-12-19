Four things that probably won’t happen in 2020, but wow, could you imagine?

Before we tell you about the people, trends and movements that will shape 2020, here are a few things that—while not impossible—probably will not happen

1. The new Mother Earth

Pamela Anderson, who campaigned for the Greens during the federal election, becomes the party’s new leader at its convention in Charlottetown in October.

2. Wexit down south

U.S.A.! U.S.A.! After a gruelling and bitter Wexit battle, Alberta votes to separate from Canada and is embraced by an energy-hungry America as its 51st state—led by Governor Jason Kenney.

3. The true meaning of friendship

Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg decides to unplug and retreats to a remote, internet-free commune to take up the study of moral philosophy.

4. Iced Carp anyone?

The struggling donut and coffee chain Tim Hortons makes its most daring move yet to appeal to millennial customers with its new sushi donuts. Always very fresh.

MORE FROM YEAR AHEAD 2020: