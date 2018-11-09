Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Real postcards from the First World War that survived a century - Macleans.ca
Canadian writing home from the line. May, 1917. (PA-001399/LIbrary and Archives Canada)
These postcards are ephemera of war. Travelling between loved ones, the dashed-off jottings were never intended to survive a century. And yet, they now exist for posterity, preserved as part of the Wartime Canada project at the University of Western Ontario. Along with the postcards, the collection includes pamphlets, posters, event programs and other disposable materials. By surviving, these items offer an intimate look at people’s lives in between the larger events captured in history books.