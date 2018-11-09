Real postcards from the First World War that survived a century

These postcards are ephemera of war. Travelling between loved ones, the dashed-off jottings were never intended to survive a century. And yet, they now exist for posterity, preserved as part of the Wartime Canada project at the University of Western Ontario. Along with the postcards, the collection includes pamphlets, posters, event programs and other disposable materials. By surviving, these items offer an intimate look at people’s lives in between the larger events captured in history books.

