Scenes from the Six: Raptors fans take on Toronto - Macleans.ca
It was a historic win and Toronto was ready for it. Thousands of people flooded the streets of the ‘Six’ to watch, then scream, chant and march with joy after the Raptors won the NBA Championship. It was a sight to behold. Here are some scenes of jubilance from Jurassic Park Toronto and downtown.
1 / 11(Photograph by Amanda Lee Coffey)
Raptors fans celebrate in downtown Toronto after the team's first NBA Championship, on June 13, 2019.