Scenes from the Six: Raptors fans take on Toronto

Thousands of fans gathered in Toronto to watch Game 6 of the NBA Finals and consequently celebrated with gusto after the Raptors won the championship

Gallery

Raptors fans celebrate in Toronto

It was a historic win and Toronto was ready for it. Thousands of people flooded the streets of the ‘Six’ to watch, then scream, chant and march with joy after the Raptors won the NBA Championship. It was a sight to behold. Here are some scenes of jubilance from Jurassic Park Toronto and downtown. 

1 / 11 (Photograph by Amanda Lee Coffey)

Raptors fans celebrate in downtown Toronto after the team's first NBA Championship, on June 13, 2019.
