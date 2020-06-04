Tear gas, outrage, solidarity: Scenes from the protests against racism across the U.S.

Photographers on the ground during protests and riots across the U.S. capture images of pain, resilience and the aftermath of police brutality
A young woman takes a knee in front of police officers during a protest in San Jose, Calif., on
May 29 (Dai Sugano/MediaNews Group/The Mercury News/Getty Images)
Former NFL player Tyrone Carter hugs a protester at the site where George Floyd was killed (Jerry Holt/Star Tribune/ Getty Images)
Police in Minneapolis move toward protesters on May 30 (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times /Getty Images)
A woman gets help rinsing her eyes with milk after being targeted with pepper spray (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times/Getty Images)
Protests across the U.S. began in May and continued into June: a protester in Los Angeles on May 27 (Jason Armond /Los Angeles Times/Getty Images)
Protests across the U.S. began in May and continued into June: a young girl in St. Louis on May 29 (Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images)
Demonstrators in Washington gather outside the White House to protest the death of George Floyd (Dee Dwyer)
Marchers in Washington express their anger and outrage over George Floyd’s death to police (Dee Dwyer)
A protester in Minneapolis is helped by medics after being teargassed outside the city’s Fifth Precinct (Chandan Khanna/AFP/Getty Images)