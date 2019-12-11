St. Joseph Communications uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
David Frum in conversation with Paul Wells: Maclean's Live - Macleans.ca
David Frum, political commentator and staff writer at The Atlantic, sat down for a live interview with Maclean’s senior writer Paul Wells at the recently renovated National Arts Centre in Ottawa on Nov. 14. It was streamed live on Facebook, Twitter,YouTube and macleans.ca/live. This is the first conversation of the third season of Maclean’s Live, presented by the Canadian Bankers Association in partnership with the NAC and CPAC. Watch the replay above. Sign up for our daily politics newsletter, a morning must-read in the nation’s capital.