A heat map of coronavirus cases in Canada

As the COVID-19 pandemic sweeps across Canada and the world, the numbers are changing quickly. Maclean’s has created this heat map to present all the crucial information on one page. Numbers were last updated as of May 1 at 4 p.m. EDT, and include the latest data from the federal, provincial and territorial governments. (Maclean’s is also keeping track of Canada’s progress in “flattening the curve”—see that here.)

Here are the national statistics for Canada:

No. of cases: 55,373

No. of cases per 100,000 population: 146

No. of deaths: 3,443

No. of daily tests: 25,492

No. of daily tests per 100,000 population: 67

The chart below and the heat map (top) include data calculated on a “per 100,000 population” basis rather than raw numbers in order to allow readers to more easily compare the situation across Canada. Provinces with a large population will usually have higher raw numbers. For instance, figures on March 23 put Ontario at 425 cases and Yukon at just two. Yet, by calculating their cases per 100,000 population, Yukon has 4.9 cases per 100,000 population while Ontario has 2.9.

