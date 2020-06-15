Andray Domise, Esi Edugyan, Rinaldo Walcott and Ian Williams join Paul Wells on Maclean's Live

The extraordinary group of writers and commentators will join senior writer Paul Wells for a conversation about systemic racism and the Black Lives Matter movement on June 17 at 7 p.m. EDT

The deaths of George Floyd and countless other Black people in the U.S. and Canada at the hands of the police have sparked protests across the globe decrying anti-Black racism. Maclean’s Live caps a two-week series on systemic racism, diversity and the Black Lives Matter movement with an extraordinary group of writers and commentators on Wednesday, June 17 at 7 p.m. EDT:

Andray Domise , writer and journalist, a contributing editor of Maclean’s and a Nathanson fellow in history at York University

, writer and journalist, a contributing editor of Maclean’s and a Nathanson fellow in history at York University Esi Edugyan , author of the Giller Prize-winning novels Half-Blood Blues and Washington Black

, author of the Giller Prize-winning novels Half-Blood Blues and Washington Black Rinaldo Walcott , Director of the Women and Gender Studies Institute at The University of Toronto and the author of Black Like Who: Writing Black Canada

, Director of the Women and Gender Studies Institute at The University of Toronto and the author of Black Like Who: Writing Black Canada Ian Williams, poet and novelist, professor of creative writing at the University of British Columbia, author of the Giller Prize-winning novel Reproduction

The conversation will take place on June 17 at 7 p.m. EDT via Zoom. Here is the link to join the Zoom webinar. Join the conversation on Twitter using the hashtag #MacleansLive.

Domise, Edugyan, Walcott and Williams recently contributed to a collection of letters in the latest issue of Maclean’s, discussing racism in the U.S. and Canada, which you can read below.

Andray Domise

‘To my brothers and sisters in America,’ you may be unaware that Canada aligned itself against your lives when it mattered

Esi Edugyan

For true systemic shifts to occur, everyone has to feel the disgust and frustration

Rinaldo Walcott

There has been something animated by the death of George Floyd that is deeply familiar and that calls out for something more

Ian Williams

‘Dear cell phone companies,’ There are software issues with your phones. My date and time function is frozen in the 18th century.

