Riding-by-riding results as they come in from across British Columbia on Saturday evening during a pandemic election

RELATED: Five burning questions about the 2020 B.C. election

338Canada did a final projection for today’s election. Read his analysis here.

Polls close at 8 p.m. PT.

Important note about mail-in ballots: Due to the anticipated number of mail-in ballots, the election night vote count will not be complete. The Canadian Press will continue to publish updated riding results to the map and banners as available until counting is complete.