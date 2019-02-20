A country that opened its arms to refugees is devastated by loss of seven Syrian children

As electrical engineers combed through the wreckage inside the charred frame of the Spryfield home where seven Syrian children perished in a fire early Tuesday, a steady stream of neighbours and supporters arrived, some with tears frozen to their cheeks, to add to the pile of flowers, stuffed animals and cards placed in tribute to the Barho family.

Stephen Burnham and his mother dropped off a teddy bear and a homemade card with seven flowers and seven hearts—one for each child. “You were flowers in life’s garden,” the card said. “Never be forgotten”

“I just can’t imagine,” said Burnham, escorting his mother who was in tears. “It would be hard enough to lose one child. To lose your whole family, seven children—I don’t know what she’s going to do.”

The children, ranged in age from four months old to age 15. Their father, 39-year-old Ebraheim Barho, is in hospital with severe life-threatening burns while the mother, Kawthar Barho, 40, has minor injuries. The Canadian Press reported that she remains so distraught that she has said little apart from repeating the name of her youngest child, four-month-old Abdullah.

The family had sought refuge in Canada in September 2017 through a group of private sponsors, in search of a safe haven to raise their family. They had fled the bloodied battleground city of Raqqa, about 160 km east of Aleppo, which was seized by the Islamic State in 2013 and effectively became its headquarters until the city was freed in October 2017.

The Barho family arrived here to great fanfare in September 2017, and by all appearances, were adapting well to Canadian life.

Photos and video of their arrival at the airport in 2017 show a beaming family eager to embrace their newfound country. Their sponsors, the Hants East Assisting Refugees Team (HEART) Society based in the rural community of East Hants about 50 km north of Halifax, say the children loved going to school, riding bicycles, swimming, celebrating birthday parties and hanging out with their neighbours on the porch swing.

“They loved every minute of it, and it seems impossible that we won’t hear their laughter and feel their hugs again,” said a statement on the HEART Society’s Facebook page.

The society also posted photos online of the children which quickly filled with condolences.

Ahmad, the eldest at age 14, in checked shirt and tie, his dark wavy hair carefully coiffed, ready to go to his first middle school dance. There’s Rola, age 12 in a My Little Pony T-shirt posing with an award for consistently demonstrating perseverance at school. On their first day of school this past September Ola, 8, in new high top sneakers and a bright pink backpack, smiling at the camera with her brother Mohammed, age 9, with a plush emoji clipped onto the side of his backpack. There are photos of Hala, age 3, clutching a freshly picked pumpkin in the fall, and two-year-old Rana’s plump cheeks and curls in a hairband with two Canadian flag antennae. Baby Abdullah, the first Canadian in the family, is seen wrapped in a pink and blue flannel hospital blanket, minutes after taking her first breaths.

Halifax city hall is hosting a community gathering tonight in the city’s Grande Parade square tonight in support of the Barho family. Community members and elected officials will speak and a book of condolences will be available. Sympathies poured in from across the country, many from communities that had themselves received refugees fleeing the violence in Syria. More than 50,000 have come to the country since the fall of 2015 with the help of private sponsors, community organizations, the federal government and combinations thereof.

Words fail when children are taken from us too soon, especially in circumstances like this. My heart goes out to the survivors of the horrible fire in Halifax this morning, and the loved ones who are mourning this tremendous loss. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 19, 2019

The fire ignited inside the vinyl-clad, two-storey home after midnight on Feb. 19, one of the most frigid nights of the year. Neighbours said they awoke to a woman’s screams and looked out to see flames engulfing the entire upper floor of the home.

The family had only lived in Spryfield for a few months after moving from the rural community of Elmsdale, pop. 3,000, to take advantage of language training. They were planning on returning to Elmsdale next month.

Meanwhile, a fundraising campaign launched to help the parents quickly surpassed its initial $300,000 goal with donations from every province in Canada, as well as people from 10 countries around the world. In one day, the Halifax House Fire Tragedy Go Fund Me Campaign has raised $336,000 of its $1 million target.

On Wednesday afternoon, as fire investigators remained on the scene, all that was left was a pink and purple toddler’s sneaker on the top step of the entrance to the home. Several boots and shoes were strewn on the lawn.

A growing homage to family could be seen behind the Barho home, a tribute that some are inviting the rest of the city, province and country to participate in by putting a teddy bear on their front porch. Many of the residents of a three-level apartment building, as well as neighbours on their street, had fastened teddy bears to their windows and decks in memory of the lost children. “You want to do something,” said Kaitlyn Griffiths who lives in the building. “Even though there’s nothing you can do to make the situation any better.”

