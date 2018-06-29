Doug Ford swearing-in as premier: Live video

Today, Ontario gets a new premier. Doug Ford will be sworn in at Queen’s Park by Lieutenant Governor Elizabeth Dowdeswell. Later, Ford will make a speech nearby that’s open to the public.

Maclean’s has followed Ford’s rise from the beginning. Paul Wells wrote an election-night recap of how the Progressive Conservatives finally toppled the Liberals. We pinpointed the ridings where Liberals lost—and, importantly, Tories picked up seats. Andrew MacDougall, Stephen Harper’s former director of communications, pondered what a Ford government will actually look like. And we also predicted how his first speech will sound after he’s looked at the books (spoiler alert: we’ve heard it all before).