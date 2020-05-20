Dr. James Maskalyk in conversation with Paul Wells: Maclean's Live Replay

Dr. Maskalyk, who practices emergency medicine and trauma at Toronto's St. Michael's Hospital, shared his unique perspective on the COVID-19 outbreak

Award-winning Maclean’s senior writer Paul Wells sat down with Dr. Maskalyk as his guest on the latest Maclean’s Live. Dr. Maskalyk is a physician and author, both of the international bestseller Six Months in Sudan: A Young Doctor in a War-torn Village and more recently, Life on the Ground Floor, which won Canada’s largest non-fiction literary prize.

Dr. Maskalyk practices emergency medicine and trauma at St. Michael’s, Toronto’s inner-city hospital. He’s recently gained social media notoriety through guided meditation sessions he offers on Facebook Live. He shared his unique perspective on the COVID-19 outbreak on Maclean’s Live. Watch the full replay of the conversation above.

Last week, he sat down for a second time with Alberta Premier Jason Kenney. Earlier this month, he sat down with singer-songwriter Steven Page. In February, Paul Wells sat down with Denise Batters, Paula Simons and Jane Cordy. Last December, he sat down with Bloc Quebecois leader Yves-François Blanchet. In November, he sat down with The Atlantic writer David Frum. In May, he sat down with international president of Médecins Sans Frontières Joanne Liu. In April, he sat down with Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz. In March, he sat down with Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami president Natan Obed. In February, he sat down with Canadian ambassador to the U.S. David MacNaughton. Last December, he sat down with former prime minister Jean Chrétien. Last November, he sat down with Alberta Premier Rachel Notley. In October, he chatted with renowned Canadian artist Edward Burtynsky. In September, he sat down with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. In June, he sat down with Jane Philpott, minister of Indigenous services. In May, he sat down with Jason Kenney, leader of Alberta’s United Conservative Party. In April, he sat down with Katie Telford, chief of staff to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. In March, he sat down with Conservative leader Andrew Scheer. And in February, he sat down with NDP leader Jagmeet Singh.