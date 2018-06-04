Prescott bus crash: ‘Multiple patients without vital signs’

Dozens are injured, including multiple patients without vital signs, after a bus crashed on Highway 401 outside of Prescott, Ont., according to the local paramedic service.

Ornge, the health transport service, was sending two helicopters, an airplane and an Ottawa-based ambulance to the scene, Ornge spokesman Joshua McNamara confirmed to Maclean’s.

The Leeds Grenville Paramedic Service tweeted: “Multiple patients without vitals signs.” The tweet added that patients have been sent to Brockville General Hospital, which “declared a code orange,” as well as Kemptville Hospital, and Queensway-Carleton Hospital and Ottawa Civic Hospital in the nation’s capital. Another tweet said 20 patients were taken to Kemptville.

Ontario Provincial Police Const. Suzanne Runciman, who had been assisting with first-aid efforts, said the bus was carrying East Asian tourists. She told Canadian Press the bus was carrying approximately 37 people, including the driver and a tour guide, when it went off the westbound lanes of Highway 401 and hit a rock cut.

UPDATE ROAD CLOSURE: #Hwy401 WB west of #Prescott – All WB lanes closed at Edward St (Prescott) due to collision, Emergency Services on scene. ^lm pic.twitter.com/mVsdWLZo34 — OPPCommunicationsER (@OPP_COMM_ER) June 4, 2018

A manager at Massachusetts-based Union Tour Express said he has heard that one of their buses was involved in the accident, but did not have any further information.

A truck driver who passed by shortly after the crash said he could see passengers standing outside the bus holding bloody noses and some appeared to have facial injuries.

The bus was sitting in the ditch, up against some rocks, he said. A dash cam photo of the scene that he shared shows at least three ambulances and first responders, with about half a dozen people standing at the side of the road.

“It definitely looked very surreal and chaotic,” said the man who would only give his name as Robert. “OPP officers were assisting those who could get off the bus and to waiting ambulances. You could definitely see heavy damage to the front of the bus including the passenger side of the front window.”

McNamara said one patient had already been transported by helicopter to hospital in Ottawa, but he couldn’t add any details about the patient’s identity or status. The second helicopter, based in Toronto, landed at Brockville airport, and its paramedics “are assisting hospital staff” in Brockville. The airplane, which is flying to Brockville Airport, planned to transport a passenger to Kingston General Hospital. McNamara said the ambulance would arrive on scene at around 5 p.m. Early reports are that 30-40 people are injured.

The Brockville General Hospital said it had received five patients who all required critical care. Spokeswoman Abby McIntyre said one patient had to be sent to a hospital in Kingston, Ont., by air ambulance.

‘All of the people that we have received are all Mandarin speaking,” she said. “What I’ve been advised is that we have received five of the most critical.”

McIntyre said others injured in the crash are believed to be “walking wounded” who’ve been taken to other hospitals.

“Our teams are working hard with the folks that we’ve received and there’s all hands on deck for the moment,” she said.

The Ottawa Hospital said on Twitter that it was working with regional hospitals and Ornge to treat the seriously injured who required transport to Ottawa.

—with files from The Canadian Press