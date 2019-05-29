Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Joanne Liu in conversation with Paul Wells: Maclean's Live - Macleans.ca
The international president of Médecins Sans Frontières, Joanne Liu, sits down for a live interview with Maclean’s senior writer Paul Wells at the recently renovated National Arts Centre in Ottawa today at 7:30 p.m. This is the fourth conversation of the second season of Maclean’s Live, presented by the Canadian Bankers Association in partnership with the NAC and CPAC. Tweet along with the hashtag #MacleansLive, and follow our liveblog below for all the highlights. CPAC broadcast the conversation live. Also! Sign up for our daily politics newsletter, a morning must-read in the nation’s capital.