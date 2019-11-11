 Watch Remembrance Day at the Canadian War Museum: Live video - Macleans.ca
News

Watch Remembrance Day at the Canadian War Museum: Live video

We’ll livestream the scene at the war museum when a beam of light shines on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

by

On Nov. 11 at exactly 11:00 a.m. ET, sunlight shines through a single window in Memorial Hall at the Canadian War Museum in Ottawa, illuminating the headstone from the tomb of Canada’s Unknown Solider. Watch that solemn moment here when it happens.

READ: Remembrance Day should be a national holiday

WATCH MORE: What it feels like to watch Remembrance Day at the Canadian War Museum
Filed under: