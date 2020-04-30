The crash of a Canadian military helicopter and another 'very hard day for Halifax'

The Prime Minister spoke about the accident and the six people on board: 'All of them are heroes. Each of them will leave a void that cannot be filled.'

A Cyclone helicopter flies over HMCS Fredericton as its crew leaves the Halifax harbour for a six-month deployment as part of NATO's Operation Reassurance, on Jan. 20, 2020 (CP/Darren Calabrese)

A Canadian military helicopter crashed in the Mediterranean Sea during a training exercise with six people on board. One is confirmed dead and five are missing.

Gen. Jonathan Vance, the chief of the defence staff, said the soldier who was killed was Sub-Lieutenant Abbigail Cowbrough, a crew member of the HMCS Fredericton.

An engineer. A piper.

She piped her love and support for Nova Scotia just last week. Beloved daughter. Cherished sister.

Our shipmate. Forever. Sub-Lieutenant Abbigail Cowbrough We'll never forget you, Abbigail. pic.twitter.com/ThAx3UFlyK — Canadian Forces in 🇺🇸 (@CAFinUS) April 30, 2020

The Cyclone helicopter took off from the Fredericton on a NATO exercise and crashed as it was returning to the ship on Wednesday evening, said Vance at a press conference in Ottawa. Minutes after the ship lost contact with the helicopter, flares were spotted and search and rescue efforts launched, he said.

This afternoon, the Department of National Defence released the names of the five personnel who remain missing: M.Cpl Matthew Cousins, Capt. Kevin Hagen, Capt. Brenden Ian MacDonald, Capt. Maxime Miron-Morin and Sub-Lieut. Matthew Pyke.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke about the crash on Thursday morning. Here are the PM’s remarks in English: