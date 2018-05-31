These are all the U.S. products Canada may hit with tariffs, including pipes, pizzas and pens

On Thursday the U.S. said it was imposing tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum products from Canada, at a rate of 25 per cent and 10 per cent respectively. Canada retaliated with a plan to impose similar trade restrictions on up to $16.6 billion worth of imports and U.S. steel, aluminum and other products. Foreign Affairs minister Chrystia Freeland called it the biggest trade action Canada has taken in the post-World War Two era.

The countermeasures, which will apply only to goods originating from the U.S., are set to take effect on July 1 and remain in place until the U.S. lifts its tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum.

Ottawa released a list of products from which the items subject to tariffs will be selected, and asked Canadians for their feedback. The list includes everything from sheets of steel and pipes to everyday items like yoghurt, whiskies, pizza and pens.

U.S. imports to Canada that may be subject to 25 per cent tariffs

Iron and non-alloy steel in ingots or other primary forms (excluding iron of heading 72.03)

Semi-finished products of iron or non-alloy steel

Flat-rolled products of iron or non-alloy steel, of a width of 600 mm or more, hot-rolled, not clad, plated or coated

Flat-rolled products of iron or non-alloy steel, of a width of 600 mm or more, cold-rolled (cold-reduced), not clad, plated or coated

Flat-rolled products of iron or non-alloy steel, of a width of 600 mm or more, clad, plated or coated

Flat-rolled products of iron or non-alloy steel, of a width of less than 600 mm, not clad, plated or coated

Flat-rolled products of iron or non-alloy steel, of a width of less than 600 mm, clad, plated or coated

Bars and rods, hot-rolled, in irregularly wound coils, of iron or non-alloy steel

Bars and rods of iron or non-alloy steel, not further worked than forged, hot-rolled, hot-drawn or hot-extruded, but including those twisted after rolling.

Other bars and rods of iron or non-alloy steel

Wire of iron or non-alloy steel

Stainless steel in ingots or other primary forms; semi-finished products of stainless steel

Flat-rolled products of stainless steel, of a width of 600 mm or more

Flat-rolled products of stainless steel, of a width of less than 600 mm

Bars and rods, hot-rolled, in irregularly wound coils, of stainless steel

Other bars and rods of stainless steel; angles, shapes and sections of stainless steel

Wire of stainless steel

Other alloy steel in ingots or other primary forms; semi-finished products of other alloy steel

Flat-rolled products of other alloy steel, of a width of 600 mm or more

Flat-rolled products of other alloy steel, of a width of less than 600 mm

Bars and rods, hot-rolled, in irregularly wound coils, of other alloy steel

Other bars and rods of other alloy steel; angles, shapes and sections, of other alloy steel; hollow drill bars and rods, of alloy or non-alloy steel

Wire of other alloy steel.

U, I or H sections, of iron or non-alloy steel, not further worked than hot-rolled, hot-drawn or extruded, of a height of less than 80 mm

L sections, of iron or non-alloy steel, not further worked than hot-rolled, hot-drawn or extruded, of a height of less than 80 mm

T sections, of iron or non-alloy steel, not further worked than hot-rolled, hot-drawn or extruded, of a height of less than 80 mm

Other angles, shapes and sections, of iron or non-alloy steel, not further worked than hot-rolled, hot-drawn or extruded

Other angles, shapes and sections, of iron or non-alloy steel

Other tubes and pipes (for example, welded, riveted or similarly closed), having circular cross-sections, the external diameter of which exceeds 406.4 mm, of iron or steel

Other tubes, pipes and hollow profiles (for example, open seam or welded, riveted or similarly closed), of iron or steel

Sheet piling of iron or steel, whether or not drilled, punched or made from assembled elements

Railway or tramway track construction material of iron or steel: Fish-plates and sole plates

Other railway or tramway track construction material of iron or steel

Line pipe of a kind used for oil or gas pipelines: Of stainless steel

Line pipe of a kind used for oil or gas pipelines: Other

Casing or tubing, of a kind used in drilling for oil or gas: Of stainless steel

Other casing or tubing, of a kind used in drilling for oil or gas

Tubes and pipes, of circular cross-section, of iron or non-alloy steel: Cold-drawn or cold-rolled (cold-reduced)

Other tubes and pipes, of circular cross-section, of iron or non-alloy steel

Tubes and pipes, of circular cross-section, of stainless steel: Cold-drawn or cold-rolled (cold-reduced)

Other tubes and pipes, of circular cross-section, of stainless steel

Tubes and pipes, of circular cross-section, of other alloy steel: Cold-drawn or cold-rolled (cold-reduced)

Other tubes and pipes, of circular cross-section, of other alloy steel

Tubes, pipes and hollow profiles, seamless, of iron (other than cast iron) or steel.

U.S. imports to Canada that may be subject to 10 per cent tariffs