Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
This is what afternoon darkness looks like in the smoke-filled heart of B.C. - Macleans.ca
Smoke from wildfires over western Canada on August 14th, 2018. (NASA)
“The heart of it all” is in Vanderhoof, B.C. It’s a town slogan meant to reference its location: Vanderhoof is the geographical centre of British Columbia. But as wildfires burn throughout the province, and smoke makes its way across the skies, the town looks more like a heart of darkness.
The B.C. government has issued a provincial state of emergency, as there are currently more than 550 wildfires across the province and thousands of residents are being asked to evacuate their homes. In Fraser Lake, B.C.,—about 50 kilometres west of Vanderhoof—residents have been informed they should be prepared to leave at a moment’s notice.