Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a daily update on the coronavirus crisis each day in front of his home in Ottawa. Here are his remarks for May 9, 2020.

Happy Saturday everyone, bonjour tout le monde.

For the past few weeks, our government has been focused on getting people the help they need, as quickly as possible. But to come out of this stronger than ever, we also have to think long-term. We need to lay the groundwork now so our economy can come roaring back. And that’s what we’re doing, with measures like the Canada Emergency Business Account and the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy. So far, more than half a million small businesses have received a loan through the CEBA. And less than two weeks since launching the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy, employers have applied for subsidies for almost two million workers. Our government is giving employers more resources so they can stay in business and keep people on the payroll during this crisis. Maintaining the connection between employer and employee will be key — not just to help people get back on their feet, but also to our economy. In that vein, we announced yesterday that we would be extending the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy beyond June.

At the same time, we’re working with our partners around the world to beat COVID-19 for good. This pandemic is a global issue. Keeping Canadians safe and restarting our economy means defeating the virus, not just at home, but wherever it is found. So earlier this week, we announced new investments to accelerate the global development of COVID-19 vaccines, treatments, testing and research — including research being done here in Canada.

I want to close by asking all the moms to step out of the room for a minute so I can talk to your kids. I’ll give you a second. Okay. Tomorrow is Mother’s Day, kids. It’s a special day for all the people who are mothers to us — our moms, step-moms, grandmothers, aunts and older sisters. So let’s show them how much we love and care about them. You might want to get up early to make her breakfast, or ask dad to help you get her some flowers. Or if you’re not together this year, because of the virus or other reasons, you can draw her a card, or set up a video call. Whatever you do, I’m sure what you choose to do will make her day, and express how much you love her, how much you need her, and how much she has your full support and full love during this difficult time, but all the time as well.

