Watch Remembrance Day at the Canadian War Museum: Live video

On Nov. 11 at exactly 11:00 a.m. ET, sunlight shines through a single window in Memorial Hall at the Canadian War Museum in Ottawa, illuminating the headstone from the tomb of Canada’s Unknown Solider. Watch that solemn moment here when it happens.

This year, as Canada marks 100 years since the end of the First World War, Maclean’s published a special commemorative edition that honours 66,349 Canadians who died during that war—and includes a searchable database of the fallen. We’ve also published a series of essays by celebrated historian J.L. Granatstein. Check it all out here.