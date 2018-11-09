Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Watch Remembrance Day at the Canadian War Museum: Live video - Macleans.ca
The sun hits the headstone from the grave of Canada's Unknown Soldier in the Memorial Hall at the Canadian War Museum in Ottawa on Monday, November 10, 2014. The Memorial Hall is designed so the headstone is lit by the sun perfectly on Remembrance Day at 11:00 am. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
On Nov. 11 at exactly 11:00 a.m. ET, sunlight shines through a single window in Memorial Hall at the Canadian War Museum in Ottawa, illuminating the headstone from the tomb of Canada’s Unknown Solider. Watch that solemn moment here when it happens.
This year, as Canada marks 100 years since the end of the First World War, Maclean’s published a special commemorative edition that honours 66,349 Canadians who died during that war—and includes a searchable database of the fallen. We’ve also published a series of essays by celebrated historian J.L. Granatstein. Check it all out here.
