 Watch Remembrance Day at the Canadian War Museum: Live video - Macleans.ca
News

Watch Remembrance Day at the Canadian War Museum: Live video

We’ll livestream the scene at the war museum when a beam of light shines on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

by

The sun hits the headstone from the grave of Canada's Unknown Soldier in the Memorial Hall at the Canadian War Museum in Ottawa on Monday, November 10, 2014. The Memorial Hall is designed so the headstone is lit by the sun perfectly on Remembrance Day at 11:00 am. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

On Nov. 11 at exactly 11:00 a.m. ET, sunlight shines through a single window in Memorial Hall at the Canadian War Museum in Ottawa, illuminating the headstone from the tomb of Canada’s Unknown Solider. Watch that solemn moment here when it happens.

This year, as Canada marks 100 years since the end of the First World War, Maclean’s published a special commemorative edition that honours 66,349 Canadians who died during that war—and includes a searchable database of the fallen. We’ve also published a series of essays by celebrated historian J.L. Granatstein. Check it all out here.

WATCH MORE: What it feels like to watch Remembrance Day at the Canadian War Museum
Filed under: