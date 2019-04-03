‘Open for Ridicule’: Doug Ford’s licence plate slogan contest

Ontario premier Doug Ford has said that the province’s official licence plate tagline will soon be replaced. He’s considering changing ‘Yours to Discover,’ to ‘Open for Business,’ at least for commercial vehicles. A separate phrase will likely be chosen for passenger vehicles.

The reaction to the news has been incredulous, with many wondering why this is a priority for the Ontario government and balking at the idea of Ford’s campaign slogan making its way onto licence plates.

In response, several Twitter users have shared what they think the new slogan should be. Someone even made a tool that lets users customize Ontario’s licence plate graphics for themselves. Have your own suggestion? Send us a reply on Twitter or leave a comment on Facebook.

What would be a better slogan for Ontario license plates than “Open For Business”? #onpoli — Richard Feren (@RichardFeren) March 30, 2019

New licence plate slogan: Ontario, LOL — FuzzyWuzzy💤 (@FuzzyWuzzyTO) March 30, 2019

Ford announces new Ontario license plate slogan “washrooms are for customers only” https://t.co/g8VtGLathr pic.twitter.com/G1j3YZP9YG — TO (@TO666666666666) March 31, 2019

So Ontario is changing our license plate slogan from “Yours to discover” … may I suggest “Inclusion and equity” instead of “Open for business”? @fordnation — Steve Sider (@drstevesider) April 3, 2019

So, are we putting money down on "For the People" Or "Yours to Pilfer" As the new Ontario license plate slogans? — James Andrew Smith (@onnimikki) April 3, 2019

Huh. I’m not sure what to think about Doug Ford’s new Ontario license plate designs. Some weird choices here. #onpoli #topoli pic.twitter.com/9gLb4rsid9 — Designated Dumpster Fire (@DaschkoCo) March 30, 2019