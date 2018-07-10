Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Family of a Humboldt Bronco who was killed in the crash suing truck driver
They are also suing the bus manufacturer
by Mike Tarasko, 660 NEWS
Jul 10, 2018
CALGARY – The man who was behind the wheel of the transport truck involved in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash has been released on bail. Today, we’re also learning he’s being sued.
The family of the youngest player to die in the crash three months ago has filed a suit for an undisclosed amount against the driver and two other parties.
The claim argues the bus was not manufactured to sustain the impact of the crash. It is also asking a judge to declare the intersection of the crash unsafe in its current form, to call for more stringent training of truck drivers, for coach buses to have better safety equipment installed, and for better compensation for traffic collision victims.
None of the claims have been proven in court. No statement of defense has been filed.