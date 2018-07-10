Family of a Humboldt Bronco who was killed in the crash suing truck driver

CALGARY – The man who was behind the wheel of the transport truck involved in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash has been released on bail. Today, we’re also learning he’s being sued.

The family of the youngest player to die in the crash three months ago has filed a suit for an undisclosed amount against the driver and two other parties.

Adam Harold was just days away from his 17th birthday on April 6, when the team’s bus slammed into the truck on a highway in Saskatchewan.

His parents, along with his estate, is now suing Jaskirat Singh Sidhu — the man charged with 16 counts of dangerous driving causing death — the company he was working for for only a month, and the bus manufacturer.

The claim argues the bus was not manufactured to sustain the impact of the crash. It is also asking a judge to declare the intersection of the crash unsafe in its current form, to call for more stringent training of truck drivers, for coach buses to have better safety equipment installed, and for better compensation for traffic collision victims.

None of the claims have been proven in court. No statement of defense has been filed.

MORE ABOUT HUMBOLDT BRONCOS: