Fredericton police force identify officers killed in shooting

Fredericton shooting: Police identify two officers killed in shooting
by The Canadian Press
Aug 10, 2018
Police and RCMP officers survey the area of a shooting in Fredericton, N.B. on Friday, August 10, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Keith Minchin
FREDERICTON—Fredericton police have identified two police officers who were among four people killed in a shooting today in a residential area on the city’s north side.
Police Chief Leanne Fitch says the victims include 45-year-old Const. Lawrence Robert Costello and 43-year-old Const. Sara Mae Helen Burns and two civilians — a man and a woman — who remain unidentified.