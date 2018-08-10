 Fredericton shooting: Police identify two officers killed in shooting
News

Fredericton police force identify officers killed in shooting

The victims include Const. Robb Costello and Const. Sarah Burns

by

Police and RCMP officers survey the area of a shooting in Fredericton, N.B. on Friday, August 10, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Keith Minchin

FREDERICTON—Fredericton police have identified two police officers who were among four people killed in a shooting today in a residential area on the city’s north side.

Police Chief Leanne Fitch says the victims include 45-year-old Const. Lawrence Robert Costello and 43-year-old Const. Sara Mae Helen Burns and two civilians — a man and a woman — who remain unidentified.

READ: Fredericton shooting: Two police officers are among 4 killed

Jackie McLean, Costello’s wife, says a police inspector told the family this morning that her common-law partner was among the dead.

McLean says the couple had been together for four years and Costello has two adult daughters from a previous relationship.

The shooting incident began at about 7 a.m. at an apartment complex on Brookside Drive.

Fredericton police have a 48-year-old man in custody who was being treated for serious injuries.

 
Filed under: