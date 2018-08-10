Fredericton police force identify officers killed in shooting

FREDERICTON—Fredericton police have identified two police officers who were among four people killed in a shooting today in a residential area on the city’s north side.

Police Chief Leanne Fitch says the victims include 45-year-old Const. Lawrence Robert Costello and 43-year-old Const. Sara Mae Helen Burns and two civilians — a man and a woman — who remain unidentified.

Jackie McLean, Costello’s wife, says a police inspector told the family this morning that her common-law partner was among the dead.

McLean says the couple had been together for four years and Costello has two adult daughters from a previous relationship.

The shooting incident began at about 7 a.m. at an apartment complex on Brookside Drive.

Fredericton police have a 48-year-old man in custody who was being treated for serious injuries.