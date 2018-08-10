 Fredericton police to hold news conference on fatal shooting: Live video - Macleans.ca
News

Fredericton police to hold news conference on fatal shooting: Live video

Police will be speaking to media about the shooting that left four people dead in New Brunswick

by

Police and RCMP officers survey the area of a shooting in Fredericton, N.B. on Friday, August 10, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Keith Minchin

Fredericton police are holding a news conference to update the media on the fatal shooting that claimed four lives Friday morning. Two officers are among the dead. The suspected gunman is in custody.

