'Our government is ready': Justin Trudeau's post-election speech, full transcript

Merci, mes amis.

You are sending us back to work with a clear mandate to get Canada through this pandemic and to the brighter days ahead, and my friends, that’s exactly what we are ready to do.

There are still votes to be counted, but what we’ve seen tonight is that millions of Canadians have chosen a progressive plan. Some have talked about division, but that’s what I see. That’s not what I’ve seen these past weeks across the country. I see Canadians standing together, together in your determination to end this pandemic, together for real climate action, for $10-a-day child care, for homes that are in reach for middle-class families, for our shared journey on the path of reconciliation. As Canadians, you’ve elected parliamentarians to deliver on all this and our team, our government is ready.

When I became prime minister six years ago, I couldn’t know what the future held. We didn’t know that we would be facing up to a once-in-a-century pandemic or a worldwide economic crisis, but what I did know is that together Canadians can overcome any obstacle and that is exactly what we will continue to do.

I have heard you. I know you don’t want to hear any more talk of elections and politics, but you want us to concentrate on the work that is necessary for you. You just want to get back to the things you love, not worry about this pandemic, or about an election, that you just want to know that your members of parliament of all stripes will have your back through this crisis. and beyond.

The moment we face demands real, important change. And you have given this parliament, and this government, clear direction. You made a choice. You gave parliamentarians a clear mandate so that we put an end to this pandemic once and for all, and build a better future. You have elected a government in Ottawa that will fight for you, and deliver for you every day. We hear you. We hear you when you say you want more daycare spaces, a stronger health care system, affordable housing and good green jobs; to continue moving forward on the path to reconciliation [and] investments for the middle class and for all those who are working hard to join it.

Friends, I am ready to carry on with the work, my team is ready. But above all tonight, I want to take the time to thank some people, some special people. The other parties and their families—thank you for being part of this important moment. Political life isn’t easy. This is a path you choose because you believe in serving those around you. Thank you for your service to the elections. To the Elections Canada staff and volunteers who signed up to be part of this democratic process and who will be working around the clock to count votes and tally results—thank you. This election has confirmed that our democracy and our institutions remain strong. And to my fellow Canadians, there is no greater honour than serving you and serving this country. If you voted for our party, thank you. Thank you for putting your trust in our team to keep moving forward for everyone. And if you did not vote for us, I want you to know that we will stand up for you and work for you every single day.

Because no matter how you voted, just like no matter where you come from, what language you speak, the colour of your skin, the way you pray, I hear you. I hear you, when you say that we can only move forward if no one is left behind. Our shared future is built vote by vote, door by door, and above all, person, by person.

That’s something I learned when I first ran in Papineau, 12 years ago.

During the last 12 years, as the member for Papineau, I had the opportunity to meet so many people from different backgrounds and lifestyles. And it’s an honour for me to represent you. It’s with you that I started this wonderful adventure. So thank you for your trust as well, and I will continue to be there for you. My friends from Papineau riding.

There are a lot of people who’ve worked hard, very hard, to get here tonight. First off, my fellow Liberals, my friends, congratulations. Whether you’re a candidate staff or volunteer, I know there have been a lot of late nights and early mornings. There have been tough days. But together, we’ve done something incredible. Bravo, mes amis.

And above all, I would like to thank my family. As always, my mother, who is here tonight, who started going through election nights like this when she was a little girl when my grandfather was running for Parliament in Vancouver north. But thank you, Mum, for always being there.

Sophie, 12 years ago when we made the decision to become involved together in politics, it’s because we wanted to defend our values, because we wanted to contribute to build a stronger Canada. Since the very beginning, we did it together. So thank you.

And to my children, Xavier, Ella-Grace, here, and Hadrien, who’s been sleeping for some hours now upstairs—as we also need to do—we’re working hard to build a better future for you, a better future for your generations and those to follow. Every day you remind me that this work is important, this work that we’re doing together. So thank you for your patience while I have to be off on the job. And thank you for the sacrifices that you are doing.

We’ve all worked so hard over the last few weeks and over the last few years, and we have come so far. My friends, tonight, I think of something Prime Minister Wilfrid Laurier said, as his generation was at the dawn of a new century. He said, “Let them look to the past, but let them still more look to the future.” Let us not forget the past and the dark days we have come through together, but let us still more look to the future, and all that is still to come and all that we have still to build together. Let us feel the warmth of a new dawn and above all, let us seize the promise of a brand new day.

Thank you my friends, thank you everyone!