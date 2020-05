The PM and minister of national defence will address Canadians on the helicopter accident that took place in the Mediterranean Sea

The Prime Minister along with Minister of National Defence Harjit Sajjan, Chief of the Defence Staff General Jonathan Vance, and Deputy Minister of National Defence Jody Thomas will provide an update on the Canadian helicopter that went missing off the coast of Greece. The press conference is set to begin at 11:15 a.m. ET. Watch CBC News coverage above.