Living in the shadow of 9/11

He was on the 84th floor of the south tower. While 9/11 does not haunt Clark to the degree it does so many others, he lives in its shadow. Read his story.

‘We are as much a part of the fabric of this community as anyone. But people didn’t know this. So post-9/11, we opened our doors,’ says Hassan, the then-chairman of the London Muslim Mosque. Read his story.

Shirley Brooks-Jones started a fund for students in a small town in Newfoundland after a local Lions Club looked out for her—leading to lifelong friendships and Broadway. Read her story.

Over the past two decades, Nobrega has had a unique, occasionally jarring, view of a world in flux. Afghanistan was merely the first stage. Read his story.

When the Taliban fell after 9/11, Afghanistan entered a period of hope. For Essazada, it feels as if the Taliban have won again. Read her story.

Basnicki sees his father Ken, whom he lost at 16 on 9/11, reflected in his life to this day: ‘Apparently, everything I do is similar to him,’ he says. Read his story.