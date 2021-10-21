Lisa Raitt and Anne McLellan sit down with Paul Wells: Maclean's in Conversation

Senior writer Paul Wells interviews Raitt and McLellan live at the NAC as they return to Ottawa for a national summit on a prosperous new future for Canada

On Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. ET, Paul Wells will be speaking with Lisa Raitt and Anne McLellan, two formidable former politicians who have held senior posts in Liberal and Conservative governments. Now, only a month after a divisive federal election, they’re returning to Ottawa to co-host a national summit on a prosperous new future for Canada. Why are dozens of organizations meeting to discuss reducing inequality, fighting climate change and raising living standards? Do their plans stand a chance in today’s partisan, divided Ottawa? Fresh from their two-day Summit, Coalition for a Better Future co-chairs McLellan and Raitt will join Maclean’s senior writer Paul Wells to deliver a progress report.

Hosted at the National Arts Centre in Ottawa & broadcast live by CPAC, Maclean’s in Conversation is a recurring series featuring Paul Wells and prominent newsmakers. Past guests have included Justin Trudeau, Jean Chrétien, Jason Kenney, Margaret Macmillan, Katie Telford, Mark Carney and Jagmeet Singh.

Event details

Date: Thurs., Oct. 28, 2021

Time: 7:00 pm ET

Guests: Lisa Raitt and Anne McLellan

Venue: National Arts Centre

1 Elgin Street

Ottawa, ON K1P 5W1

Register now to attend this live event. Or watch it live on CPAC.